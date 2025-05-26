American Music Awards 2025: See who won
By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
(CNN) — Billie Eilish was a big winner at Monday night’s American Music Awards.
Eilish wasn’t present at the show since she is currently on tour, but she won all seven awards that she was nominated for, including artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year.
Beyoncé won two AMAs for favorite female country artist and favorite country album, marking the first time she was recognized in the country music category. Other winners included Kendrick Lamar, who earned one AMA for favorite hip-hop song for “Not Like Us,” and SZA, who took home two awards for favorite R&B song and favorite female R&B artist.
Host Jennifer Lopez opened the show with an energetic dance number to a medley that included a mashup of songs by Beyoncé, Eilish, Shaboozey, Chappell Roan and more.
Janet Jackson received the 2025 Icon award and made her first TV performance in seven years, performing songs including “Someone to Call My Lover” and “All for You.”
“My family (and) myself, our dream wasn’t ever to be famous. We weren’t raised like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing and singing, and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication,” Jackson said while accepting her award. “My story, my family’s story, it’s truly an American story. This would’ve only happened in America.”
Sir Rod Stewart was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and closed out the show with a performance of “Forever Young.” Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Gloria Estefan, Lainey Wilson, Gwen Stefani and Reneé Rapp, among others, also performed during the telecast.
Taking place on Memorial Day, the AMAs partnered with the Easy Day Foundation, which supports veterans who are transitioning to civilian life after the military. To mark the moment, a group of veterans were invited to attend the live taping and were highlighted by Zac Brown and Ciara, respectively, throughout the show.
See below for a full list of nominees, with the winner’s indicated in bold.
Artist of the year
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish *WINNER
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
New artist of the year
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams *WINNER
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
Album of the year
Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”
Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft” *WINNER
Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli xcx – “Brat”
Gracie Abrams – “The Secret of Us”
Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”
Kendrick Lamar “GNX”
Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”
Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”
Song of the year
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” *WINNER
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Hozier – “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Collaboration of the year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” *WINNER
Marshmello & Kane Brown – “Miles on It”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Favorite social artist
Favorite music video
Benson Boone – “Beautiful ThingsBillie Eilish
KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” *WINNER
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Social song of the year
Chappell Roan – “HOT TO GO!”
Djo – “End of Beginning”
Doechii – “Anxiety” *WINNER
Lola Young – “Messy”
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite touring artist
Billie Eilish *WINNER
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Favorite male pop artist
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars *WINNER
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Favorite female pop artist
Billie Eilish *WINNER
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Favorite pop album
Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft” *WINNER
Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli xcx – “Brat”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”
Favorite pop song
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” *WINNER
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”
Favorite male country artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone *WINNER
Shaboozey
Favorite female country artist
Beyoncé *WINNER
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Favorite country duo or group
Dan + Shay *WINNER
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Favorite country album
Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter” *WINNER
Jelly Roll – “Beautifully Broken”
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”
Post Malone – “F-1 Trillion”
Shaboozey – “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going”
Favorite country song
Jelly Roll – “I Am Not Okay”
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph – “High Road”
Luke Combs – “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” *WINNER
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Favorite male hip-hop artist
Drake
Eminem *WINNER
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
Favorite female hip-hop artist
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
Sexyy Red
Favorite hip-hop album
Eminem – “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” *WINNER
Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”
Gunna – “one of wun”
Kendrick Lamar – “GNX”
Tyler, The Creator – “Chromakopia”
Favorite hip-hop song
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
GloRilla – “TGIF”
GloRilla & Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” *WINNER
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”
Favorite male R&B artist
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd *WINNER
Usher
Favorite female R&B artist
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA *WINNER
Tyla
Favorite R&B album
Bryson Tiller – “Bryson Tiller”
PARTYNEXTDOOR – “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)”
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”
SZA – “SOS Deluxe: LANA”
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” *WINNER
Favorite R&B song
Chris Brown – “Residuals”
Muni Long – “Made For Me”
SZA – “Saturn” *WINNER
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
Tommy Richman – “Million Dollar Baby”
Favorite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny *WINNER
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
Favorite female Latin artist
Becky G *WINNER
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
Favorite Latin duo or group
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda *WINNER
Favorite Latin album
Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” *WINNER
Fuerza Regida – “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido”
Peso Pluma – “ÉXODO”
Rauw Alejandro – “Cosa Nuestra”
Tito Double P – “INCÓMODO”
Favorite Latin song
Bad Bunny – “DtMF”
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj – “Gata Only”
KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida – “Tu Boda”
Shakira – “Soltera” *WINNER
Favorite rock artist
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots *WINNER
Zach Bryan
Favorite rock album
Hozier – “Unreal Unearth: Unending”
Koe Wetzel – “9 lives”
The Marías – “Submarine”
Twenty One Pilots – “Clancy” *WINNER
Zach Bryan – “The Great American Bar Scene”
Favorite rock song
Green Day – “Dilemma”
Hozier – “Too Sweet”
Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine” *WINNER
Myles Smith – “Stargazing”
Zach Bryan – “Pink Skies”
Favorite dance/electronic artist
Charli xcx
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga *WINNER
Marshmello
Favorite soundtrack
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 *WINNER
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack
Favorite afrobeats artist
Asake
Rema
Tems
Tyla *WINNER
Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop artist
ATEEZ
Jimin
RM *WINNER
ROSÉ
Stray Kids
