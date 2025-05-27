Rick Derringer, gifted guitarist who worked with ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, dead at 77

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Rick Derringer, a guitarist and record producer who is responsible for the hit “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” has died. He was reportedly 77.

The news was confirmed by Derringer’s caretaker and close friend Tony Wilson in a Facebook post, who said Derringer died on Monday night in Florida, with his wife Jenda by his side.

No cause of death was provided.

Derringer’s career as a musician spanned six decades, and he worked with artists including Ringo Starr, Steely Dan, Alice Cooper, Kiss, Cyndi Lauper, Peter Frampton, B.B. King and Barbra Streisand. He also produced “Weird Al” Yankovic’s first six albums, working on some of the spoof entertainer’s biggest hits including “Eat It” and “Fat.”

Derringer was 17 years old when his band The McCoys recorded their No. 1 hit “Hang On Sloopy” in the summer of 1965, according to a biography on the late musician’s website.

He released his solo album “All American Boy” in 1973, which included the hit single “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.”

Over the ensuing decades, Derringer went on to excel in genres including rock, pop, blues, world music and smooth jazz, also working with his wife and children as part of the group the Derringers. He went on three world tours with Starr, as part of Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band.

On Tuesday, Yankovic wrote on his Instagram that Derringer “had an enormous impact on my life.”

