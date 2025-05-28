Cassie Ventura welcomes third child

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Singer Cassie Ventura, who recently testified as a central witness in the federal criminal trial of her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, has given birth to her third child.

Ventura and her husband, Alex Fine, welcomed a son. They are also the parents of two young daughters, Frankie and Sunny.

CNN has reached out to representatives for the couple for comment.

Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash, who worked with Combs and Ventura for about a decade, said during his testimony Wednesday that he spoke to Ventura on Tuesday after she had her baby and expressed his congratulations.

In February, Ventura and Fine announced a new addition was joining the family.

Earlier this month, Ventura gave nearly 20 hours of often graphic testimony during Combs’ trial, speaking about the violence she said she endured at Combs’ hands and detailing drug-fueled sexual encounters, known as “Freak Offs.”

Ventura was the third witness to be called and referred to by both the defense and prosecution as an important witness in the case.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges that include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

If convicted on the most serious counts, he could face up to life in prison.

Combs and Ventura’s longterm relationship is part of the ongoing criminal case against him. She was identified as “Victim 1” in the federal indictment against Combs.

Ventura first detailed years of disturbing abuse allegations in a civil lawsuit filed against Combs, who she dated on and off between 2007 and 2018, in November 2023. The two settled her claim for $20 million one day after it was filed, according to Ventura’s testimony at the trial.

On the stand, Ventura said she was treated for mental health problems, including post-traumatic stress disorder, after the relationship ended.

Combs has faced dozens of other civil lawsuits in recent months, accusing him of sexual assault. He has denied all the allegations.

On the opening day of Combs’s trial, the jury was shown graphic video of him physically assaulting Ventura in a California hotel in 2016. During pretrial hearings, the defense unsuccessfully attempted to keep the jury from being able to see the video of the incident during the trial.

Prior to Ventura’s testimony at trial, Combs’ defense team made their best effort to have Ventura seated at the witness stand before the jury entered the courtroom.

“I’m going to ask that victim number one, when she testifies, be already in the jury box when the jury comes in. Only as to her. Only because of her physical condition,” Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said in court ahead of Ventura’s testimony, according to a court-provided transcript of the exchange. “There is – there is a quality to her walking in front of the jury that I think is easily avoidable.”

Judge Arun Subramanian, who is overseeing the case, ultimately denied the request.

Outside the court on May 13, Ventura’s attorney Douglas Wigdor said: “The jury is going to judge her based on her testimony – not based on her appearance, hopefully.”

After she completed her time on the stand, Ventura issued a statement through her attorney that said in part, “I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear.”

