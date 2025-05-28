Deborra-Lee Furness says she remains ‘grateful’ after experiencing the ‘breakdown’ of her marriage to Hugh Jackman

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Nearly two years after Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation, Furness is opening up about the “breakdown” of their 27-year marriage.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” Furness told the Daily Mail in a statement Tuesday. “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

Furness added that “this belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage” and that she gained “much knowledge and wisdom through this experience.”

“Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose,” she also said. “It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom… We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random.”

Furness concluded her statement saying that through it all, she remains “grateful.”

She filed a petition for divorce in New York City on May 23, according to publicly available court records. Jackman has not yet formally responded to the petition.

The pair announced that they were separating in September 2023, saying in a joint statement at the time that “we have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the statement read, in part. “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

Furness and Jackman first met on the set of Australian television series “Correlli” in 1995. They wed the following year and share two adult children, Oscar and Ava.

