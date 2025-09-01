Colman Domingo needs haters to ‘calm down’ about his drag appearance in Sabrina Carpenter’s music video

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Colman Domingo is not shedding any “Tears” over complaints about his appearance in Sabrina Carpenter’s new video for the song.

The Emmy-winning actor appears in drag in the music video, which appears to be inspired by “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Domingo and Carpenter appeared to have a campy good time in it, but not everyone is a fan.

Domingo responded to some criticism on social media, writing “It’s a character.”

“Like all the characters I play. Calm down brother. Enjoy the video and the fun that it possesses,” Domingo wrote. “Dance it out! It ain’t that deep. ‘We are born naked and everything else is drag’ Suits, t shirts, dresses. All drag. 😂👍🏾🙏🏽”

That quote about being born naked is from “Drag Race” host RuPaul.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is a 1975 cult classic in which Tim Curry stars as a gender fluid alien scientist named Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The musical is noted for the audience participation, including singing along to the tunes, reciting dialogue and some even dressing as characters in the movie.

