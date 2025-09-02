Candice Bergen once played Vogue’s top editor. Her daughter Chloe Malle will now do the job for real

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sometimes art imitates life by skipping a generation.

It was announced Tuesday that Chloe Malle will succeed editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, as the new top editor at Vogue. It’s big shoes to fill as Wintour is considered the most influential and well known fashion editor of our time.

But Malle, 39, is used to following impressive footsteps as the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and famed director Louis Malle.

Coincidentally, Bergen played the character Enid Frick, who in Season 4 of “Sex and the City” was introduced as Vogue’s editor-in-chief when Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, was contracted to do a column for the celebrated magazine.

Frick also appeared in the fifth and sixth seasons of series, as well as the 2008 “Sex and the City” movie. The character also showed up, albeit no longer employed at Vogue, in “And Just Like That…” in Season 2.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King expressed at the time how thrilled he was to have Bergen back in the “Sex and the City” /”And Just Like That…” universe.

“Candice Bergen is back as Enid, which we’re thrilled about because I always loved Enid,” King said in a 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “She is a cold, wonderful diva of publishing.”

Wintour is also a darling of pop culture and there has been much excitement for the forthcoming sequel to the hit 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada.” That movie was adapted from the 2003 novel of the same name, written by Wintour’s former assistant, Lauren Weisberger. The editor-in-chief character played by Meryl Streep is believed to be based on Wintour.

