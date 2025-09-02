‘SNL’ announces cast additions, including ‘Please Don’t Destroy’ standout and TikTokers

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — “Saturday Night Live” is bulking up its ranks following a string of departures.

The long-running sketch show on Monday announced five new people were being added to the cast as so-called feature players – Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.

Marshall is already a familiar face on “SNL,” having appeared on-camera as part of the comedy trio “Please Don’t Destroy” and a staff writer since 2021.

Culhane, Patterson and Slowikowska, meanwhile, boast robust followings on TikTok, where, naturally, they are known for their comedy videos.

Slowikowska, who has nearly 700,000 followers on TikTok, has also had a recurring role on FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Culhane’s acting roles have included parts on “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and “Heathers.”

Patterson will soon be seen in Netflix’s Kevin Hart-led comedy “72 Hours,” but is best known for his standup.

Brennan is also known for his comedy work, having previously performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The new additions come after four cast members’ departures were confirmed last week, with Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker and Emil Wakim not returning for season 51.

The new season of “SNL” premieres October 4.

