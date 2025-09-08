Rick Davies, Supertramp co-founder and front man, dead at 81

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

London (CNN) — Rick Davies, the lead singer and co-founder of British rock band Supertramp, has died at age 81, the band announced Monday.

Davies, who wrote and sang songs including “Goodbye Stranger” and “Bloody Well Right,” died on Saturday of blood cancer multiple myeloma, the band said in a statement posted on its Facebook page and website.

“As co-writer, along with partner Roger Hodgson, he was the voice and pianist behind Supertramp’s most iconic songs, leaving an indelible mark on rock music history,” the statement said.

“His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the bands’ sound,” it added.

Davies formed Supertramp — briefly known as Daddy — along with Roger Hodgson in London in 1969.

The band’s 1974 album “Crime of the Century,” and “Even in the Quietest Moments…,” released three years later, cemented its reputation.

But it was the sixth studio album, “Breakfast in America,” that put Supertramp firmly on the map, selling more than 18 million copies, winning two Grammys and topping charts in the United States and Canada. Hits on the album included “The Logical Song” and “Take the Long Way Home.”

Hodgson eventually left the band after their 1983 tour, leaving Davies at the helm of the group until 1988, when they disbanded.

Supertramp reformed in 1996, without Hodgson, and the band performed until 2012. In 2015, Davies received his cancer diagnosis, putting an end to plans of a European tour.

“Beyond the stage, Rick was known for his warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue, with whom he shared over five decades,” the band continued in the statement.

“After facing serious health challenges, which kept him unable to continue touring as Supertramp, he enjoyed performing with his hometown buds as Ricky and the Rockets,” the statement concluded.

