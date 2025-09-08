Sabrina Carpenter incorporated some protest into her MTV VMA performance

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sabrina Carpenter’s performance Sunday night at the MTV Video Music Awards seemed meant to inspire both dancing and resistance.

The petite powerhouse performed her new song, “Tears,” with backup support from drag performers made famous by the reality series “Drag Race,” as well as dancers dressed as police officers.

One of the drag performers, Honey Balenciaga, was recently featured on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour.

Carpenter, who started out in what appeared to be a silver, sparkly, fringe dress before a quick costume change, delivered an energetic performance that also contained a message.

Some of those on stage with her held signs with messages that read, “In Trans We Trust” and “Protect Trans Rights.”

It comes at a time when many in the trans community are raising concerns about state and national legislative efforts to limit gender identity care.

Carpenter is a well known ally to the LGBTQIA+ community and her performance Sunday night felt inspired by the music video for “Tears.”

Emmy-winning actor Colman Domingo appears in drag in that video, which pays homage to the classic, campy film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

