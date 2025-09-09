Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson explains his recent weight loss

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — A man who built a career of his brawn looks a lighter these days.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s decidedly more svelte appearance has raised more than a few eyebrows. The professional wrestler turned movie star explained the change during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival’s “In Conversation With…” series held Monday.

Johnson, though still muscular, said he has slimmed down for a movie role, according to People magazine.

“We’re gonna make a film called Lizard Music, which is based off of a novel written by Daniel Pinkwater,” Johnson said.

The film “is a very whimsical and eccentric 70-something-year-old man called the Chicken Man. And his best friend is a 70-something-year-old chicken,” he explained.

“I’m so excited because I get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in ‘Smashing Machine,’” Johnson said. “Can’t wait.”

The actor is more bulked-up in the forthcoming drama “The Smashing Machine.” Johnson portrays former MMA fighter and UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr in the film.

He did the opposite of bulking up for “Lizard Music” and Johnson said he’s not done transforming.

“This is me slimmed down,” he said. “I still have a long ways to go.”

“The Smashing Machine” recently premiered to rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival, sparking buzz Johnson could possibly earn an Oscar nomination for his performance.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.