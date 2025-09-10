Channing Tatum says he turned down a role in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and now views it as his ‘biggest mistake’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — When it comes to actors mourning a role they didn’t play, Channing Tatum has a tale as old as time.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actor said he had the opportunity to star in a remake of what is now considered a Disney classic.

“One of the biggest mistakes of my career: Guillermo del Toro wanted to do ‘Beauty and the Beast’, his version of the Beast,” Tatum told the publication.

The timing was not ideal, Tatum said, as he had “just had a baby.”

“I was on a movie that was absolutely killing me, and the script wasn’t totally there yet,” he recalled. “I was just in a place in my head that I was like, ‘I don’t think I can do this right now.’”

Tatum didn’t reveal that name of the movie he was doing at the time. He has one child, daughter, Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, who was born in 2013.

He now deeply regrets not getting to star in a remake of the 1991 film.

“It was the biggest mistake, because I’m the biggest Guillermo fan ever,” Tatum said. “And I think Guillermo doing Beauty and the Beast would’ve been the sickest movie ever.”

Tatum noted the del Torro never made the movie.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Tatum and del Toro for comment.

