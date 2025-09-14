See who won at the Emmy Awards

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — The 77th Emmy Awards are underway.

“Severance,” “The Penguin,” “The Studio” and “The White Lotus” are among this year’s top nominees going into the event.

All of this year’s categories are listed below, with the winners indicated in bold as they are announced.

Outstanding drama series

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“The Studio”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding limited series

“Adolescence”

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Britt Lower, “Severance “ – *WINNER

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” – *WINNER

John Turturro, “Severance”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” – *WINNER

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – *WINNER

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” – *WINNER

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” – *WINNER

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere” – *WINNER

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” – *WINNER

Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” – *WINNER

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle AndErik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Traitors” – *WINNER

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Amazing Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

Outstanding talk series

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Daily Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding variety special (live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar, Fox

Beyoncé Bowl, Netflix

“The Oscars,” ABC

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” NBC – *WINNER

“SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,” Peacock

Outstanding scripted variety series

“Last Week Tonight – *WINNER

“Saturday Night Live

