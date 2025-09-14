See who won at the Emmy Awards



By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — The 77th Emmy Awards were presented on Sunday and three shows dominated during television’s biggest night.

“Adolescence” won outstanding limited series, “The Pitt” won outstanding drama, while “The Studio” set a new record for total Emmy wins for a comedy series on one night with 13.

A list of nominees in major categories follows below, with the winners indicated in bold.

Outstanding drama series

“Andor”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt” – *WINNER

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“The Studio” – *WINNER

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding limited series

“Adolescence” – *WINNER

“Black Mirror”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” – *WINNER

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Britt Lower, “Severance “ – *WINNER

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” – *WINNER

John Turturro, “Severance”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” – *WINNER

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – *WINNER

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” – *WINNER

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” – *WINNER

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere” – *WINNER

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” – *WINNER

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin” – *WINNER

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” – *WINNER

Rob Delaney, “Dying For Sex”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” – *WINNER

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle AndErik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Traitors” – *WINNER

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Amazing Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

Outstanding talk series

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Daily Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – *WINNER

Outstanding variety special (live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar, Fox

Beyoncé Bowl, Netflix

“The Oscars,” ABC

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” NBC – *WINNER

“SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,” Peacock

Outstanding scripted variety series

“Last Week Tonight – *WINNER

“Saturday Night Live

