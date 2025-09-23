How to watch the return of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’



By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jimmy Kimmel will return with his late-night show on ABC on Tuesday, after an abrupt suspension last week.

Kimmel is expected to address the controversy that erupted after conservatives criticized a monologue comment he made about the MAGA responses to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, according to a source familiar with the comedian’s plans.

While many may want to hear what he has to say, not everyone will be able to watch the show when it airs.

Cities where Kimmel won’t air

Sinclair, the conservative media group that owns more than 30 ABC affiliates across the US, including in Washington, D.C., and in some markets in California, Texas, Florida, and Illinois, have announced it will not air Kimmel’s return to late-night.

Similarly, Nexstar, which last week said it would no longer air Kimmel’s show, said on Tuesday morning that it is “continue to preempt” the program. Nexstar owns dozens of ABC affiliates.

Where to watch, and who’ll be guesting

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/ 10:35 CT on ABC. If you still have good old-fashioned linear TV, you can watch it as the episode releases or stream it on DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV or Fubo.

The show also releases extended segments on YouTube and on ABC.com.

Tuesday night’s guests of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be actor Glen Powell, with musical guest Sarah McLachlan. The show will feature Ethan Hawke, Lisa Ann Walter and musical guest Yungblud on Wednesday, and Peyton Manning, Oscar Nuñez and musical guest Alex G on Thursday.

