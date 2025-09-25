William Shatner is fine, but has a warning for all of us

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — William Shatner’s goal is clearly to “live long and prosper.”

But fans of the legendary “Star Trek” actor were shook after TMZ reported Wednesday that the 94-year-old had been rushed to the hospital after suffering “a medical emergency.”

According to the site, Shatner’s agent, Harry Gold, told them the star “experienced an issue with his blood sugar while at his home in Los Angeles late Wednesday afternoon and was checked out.”

Shatner himself took to his verified Instagram account Thursday to speak out.

“I over indulged,” he wrote in a post. “I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI (eye wink emoji).”

“Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated,” Shatner wrote over a photo that appeared to show him as the legendary humorist and writer Mark Twain, a play on Twain’s famous quote, about an inaccurate newspaper report in 1897 that he had died.

