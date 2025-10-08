Travis Kelce (sorta) shares thoughts about the song ‘Wood,’ Taylor Swift’s tribute to his manhood

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jason Kelce is out here doing the dirty work on behalf of Swifties everywhere.

On the latest episode of “New Heights,” the retired Philadelphia Eagles center and his younger brother Travis Kelce took some time to share their review of Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life of a Showgirl.” But Jason Kelce also asked the question everyone’s been wondering: What does the Chiefs star think of “Wood,” which is written in praise of the younger Kelce’s talents off the football field?

“It’s a great song,” Travis Kelce said, which clearly wasn’t enough for Jason Kelce, who followed up by asking “Do you feel cocky about the song ‘Wood’?”

“No…any song that, you know, she references me in…,” Travis Kelce began to say before Jason Kelce cut him off.

“That’s not just any song,” Jason Kelce said. “This is a very specific you.”

Travis Kelce pretended to be clueless.

“I love that girl, so what do you mean?” he said.

Jason Kelce then chose to be more direct: “Well it’s not just you. It’s an appendage. It’s a very specific thing.”

Travis Kelce made a confused face before saying, “I think you’re not understanding the song.”

“Jesus Christ, Travis, come on,” Jason Kelce said, later joking that he thought Swift’s use of “Redwood tree” as a descriptor was “generous.”

As for the album itself, the brothers had unsurprisingly glowing reviews.

“She’s done it again,” Travis Kelce said. “She’s put the world on tilt.”

Jason Kelce agreed and said it had been awhile since he had so anticipated an album. Travis Kelce shared that he had listened to the music with his beloved and that it’s been fun given that she has revealed that some of the songs were about their “life together.”

And, if anyone cares, Jason Kelce’s initial two favorite songs on the new album were “Opalite” which is also about his baby brother whose birthstone is opal, and “Eldest Daughter.”

