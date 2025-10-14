Alec Baldwin wants you to know he and his brother Stephen are fine after their car accident

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Alec Baldwin has a “whale” of an explanation about how he and his brother, fellow actor Stephen Baldwin, ended up crashing their car into a tree in the Hamptons.

The “30 Rock” star explained in a video shared to social media that he and his younger brother were traveling in Hilaria Baldwin’s white Range Rover when a garbage truck “the size of a whale” allegedly cut him off.

“To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big, fat tree and crushed my car – my wife’s car,” Alec Baldwin said. “Crushed my wife’s car. I feel bad about that. But it’s all fine, I’m fine, and my brother’s fine.”

Stephen Baldwin’s representative confirmed he was unharmed in the incident, which took place on Montauk Highway in East Hampton, New York.

“Stephen is doing fine and is grateful no one was injured,” his rep said in a statement to CNN. “He appreciates the concern and he can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and well.”

The elder brother said Stephen Baldwin was visiting him for the weekend for the Hamptons International Film Festival. Alec Baldwin serves as the co-chair of the Board Executive Committee.

Alec Baldwin thanked the local authorities who helped them and also took some time to hail those involved in the film festival.

The New York Post published photos from the accident which showed a massive garbage truck at the scene, as well as Alec Baldwin making a call from the front of the crashed SUV.

