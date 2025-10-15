Sia’s estranged husband wants $250,000 monthly maintenance

By Lianne Kolirin and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Sia’s estranged husband is seeking more than $250,000 in monthly spousal support payments.

The Australian singer, whose full name is Sia Furler, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage from her second husband, Daniel Bernad, back in March. The pair were married in 2022 and welcomed their first child, Somersault, in 2024.

But the marriage broke down due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to papers lodged by Sia in the Los Angeles court earlier this year. At the time, she requested full legal and physical custody of the child, with visitation rights for Bernad, according to the court documents.

On Friday, Bernad applied for a huge monthly sum, arguing that he gave up his medical career as a radiation oncologist to be with the singer, according to legal papers seen by CNN. The 47-year-old said he has “no source of income” so needs the support, as well as $300,000 in legal fees and a further $200,000 for forensic accounting.

The court documents include a lengthy statement from Bernad in which he said he and the singer set up a ketamine treatment clinic in 2022. However, he said she withdrew funding from the venture after their marriage broke down, which has left him without an income.

The filing included details of the living standards the pair were accustomed to. “Sia and I lived a luxurious and upper-class lifestyle,” Bernad said, noting that they lived in a 9,500-square-foot home in Toluca Lake in LA, which he said was worth an estimated $12.5 million. “We never needed to monitor our living expenses,” he said.

He said they employed between 10 and 12 staff at their home, including two personal chefs and two masseuses, while they would travel frequently, often by private jet.

CNN has reached out to Sia and Bernad’s representatives for comment.

The singer was previously married to Erik Anders Lang from 2014 to 2017. She also was already a mom — and a grandmother — before welcoming Somersault. In 2019, she adopted two 18-year-old boys who were aging out of the foster system, one of whom became a father in 2020.

