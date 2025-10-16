New details released about the death of Diane Keaton

By Dan Heching, Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — Actress Diane Keaton died on Saturday after falling ill with pneumonia, according to a death certificate obtained by CNN.

Specifically, Keaton’s cause of death was listed on the document as “primary bacterial pneumonia,” with no other significant conditions listed as contributing factors.

The death certificate indicates Keaton, 79, has been cremated.

It also indicates that no autopsy was performed. As CNN has previously reported, even in high-profile deaths, the Los Angeles medical examiner may not get involved if a death clearly appears to be from natural causes.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told CNN on Saturday that they received a call for medical assistance on Saturday morning at Keaton’s address and paramedics transferred a person to a hospital. A law enforcement source confirmed the person transported was Keaton.

Keaton was a celebrated and prolific actor whose career spanned decades and included many accolades, including an Academy Award, which she won for “Annie Hall.”

Since her passing, her colleagues and friends have shared tributes to the late star, remembering her as a person of humor, heart and singular talent.

Filmmaker Nancy Meyers, Keaton’s friend of 40 years who directed her in “Something’s Gotta Give,” wrote in a tribute posted to Instagram that she was the kind of actress and performer who “made everything better.”

“Every set up, every day, in every movie, I watched her give it her all,” she said. “She was fearless, she was like nobody ever, she was born to be a movie star, her laugh could make your day and, for me, knowing her and working with her – changed my life.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Josh Campbell contributed to this report.