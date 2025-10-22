Jon Bon Jovi is going back on tour with his band for the first time since having vocal surgery

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Get ready, Bon Jovi fans, because buying concert tickets can often feel like you are living on a prayer.

But three years after Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal surgery, the beloved band that was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 has announced they’re heading back out on the road.

The group’s tour will kick off in July 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and include stops in London, Dublin and Edinburgh.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement. “And I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude, but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

The lead singer’s recuperation from 2022 vocal surgery was the focal point of the Hulu docuseries titled “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.”

The band will release “Forever (Legendary Edition)” on Friday. It is what has been billed as “a reimaging” of their 2024 album Forever and features collaborations with several artists including Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Jason Isbell, Carin Leon, Joe Elliott, Robbie Williams, Avril Lavigne and more.

Jon Bon Jovi said the album “is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album borne out of necessity.”

“My vocal cord surgery and subsequent rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing ‘Forever’ in June 2024. I was singing well enough in the studio for the recording, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still out of reach for me,” he said. “Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need. All are great singers, artists, and also just great people.”

The tour dates are as follows:

Tuesday, July 7 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday, July 9 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 12 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, July 14 – New York, Madison Square Garden

Friday, August 28 – Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, August 30 – Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park

Friday, September 4 – London, UK, Wembley Stadium

Concert goers can sign up at bonjovi.com to access the artist presale, which begins at 10 a.m. ET on October 27. General sale begins on October 31 at 10 a.m. ET at bonjovi.com.

