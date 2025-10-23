Kristen Bell wished her husband a happy anniversary and set off a long-burning firestorm

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard are known to be funny, but one joke has kept them in the public eye all week.

The actress recently posted in celebration of her and Shepard’s wedding anniversary, putting up a photo of the couple embracing tightly.

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would,’” Bell wrote in the caption adding a heart emoji.

Some responses said they viewed Bell as being “tone deaf” and making light of domestic violence. (CNN has reached out to reps for Bell and Shepard for comment.)

Bell limited the comments on her post.

The timing comes as her hit Netflix series “Nobody Wants This” is just returning for a second season.

Out on the press circuit, Bell wasn’t present Wednesday morning for a scheduled appearance on “Today” with her co-star Justine Lupe.

She did, however, appear that evening along with Lupe and their co-stars Adam Brody, Jackie Tohn and Timothy Simons for a screening of the premiere episode of the new season and a panel discussion at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

Video shared on social media showed Bell smiling, chatting with fans and taking photos. She also signed photos of herself remarking on one “I was pregnant here. You know I can always tell which pictures I was pregnant in.”

When asked how she knew, Bell responded “The shape of my face, friend.”

She and Shepard have two daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10.

