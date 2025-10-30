’Tis the (spooky) season: ‘Scream 7’ and ‘Stranger Things 5’ trailers deliver double dose of scares

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — A pair of trailers dropped Thursday that are sure to make two fan bases happy.

Horror and sci-fi fans (and those who like both) got treated – not tricked – with the release of the trailers for “Scream 7” and “Stranger Things 5” on the same day.

The latest in the “Scream” franchise reunites stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox as part of a cast which also includes several others, including Isabel May, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace and Mark Consuelos.

“When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target,” according to the film’s synopsis. “Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all.”

Kevin Williamson created the characters from the slasher franchise and directs the latest film. “Scream VI” came out in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Hawkins crew has reunited for the final season of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

In season 5, it is the fall of 1987, the town has been quarantined by the military and everything has been turned Upside Down. The Queen song “Who Wants to Live Forever” underscores the drama in the trailer.

“I think what’s unique about this season is that it starts a little bit in chaos because our heroes ultimately lost at the end of Season 4,” series co-creator Ross Duffer told Tudum. “We usually set up their normal life and how they’re going about school, and then we introduce the supernatural element. But in this case, this season is sprinting from the start.”

Volume 1 of “Stranger Things 5” starts streaming November 26 and “Scream 7” hits theaters on Feb 27, 2026.

