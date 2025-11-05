Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz reportedly in talks for ‘The Mummy 4’ reunion

By Lianne Kolirin and Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reportedly in talks with movie executives to reunite for the next instalment of “The Mummy” franchise.

The news was reported online by entertainment site Deadline, which said it had learnt of the prospective movie from “multiple sources.”

While the plan has not been officially confirmed, the site reported that the next instalment will be written by David Coggeshall, whose previous credits include “The Family Plan” and “The Deliverance.”

Coggeshall appeared to confirm the news on social media, tweeting out the Deadline article with the comment: “Cat’s out of the bag, I guess :)”

Fraser and Weisz starred in the original, 1999 film “The Mummy.” The movie’s massive success gave a huge boost to the careers of the young actors, who are now in their mid-50s. Both have since gone on to win Oscars — Weisz in 2006 for her supporting role in “The Constant Gardener” and Fraser in 2023 for his performance in “The Whale.”

The pair appeared together in the 2001 sequel, “The Mummy Returns,” while Fraser returned alone in 2008 for “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” following the death of Weisz’s character in the second movie. Neither was involved in the poorly received 2017 reboot of the franchise starring Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe.

It is unclear where Weisz’s character, English Egyptologist Evelyn Carnahan, would fit in to the next chapter, given that she was killed off in the 2001 sequel. But back in 2022, Fraser told Variety that he was not averse to reprising his role as American adventurer Rick O’Connell.

“I don’t know how it would work,” Fraser told Variety. “But I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit.”

CNN has reached out to representatives of Fraser and Weisz. Universal Pictures did not respond to a request for comment.

