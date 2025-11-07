Grammy Awards 2026: See the full list of nominees

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards are set to be revealed on Friday morning.

This year’s nods will be read in a livestream that begins at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET with an impressive lineup of names — including Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Doechii — set to participate in the announcement.

The show celebrates the best music released within the window of eligibility, which this year is August 31, 2024-August 30, 2025. Meaning, don’t expect to see Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” (released October 3) represented.

Name you might here? Bad Bunny for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Carpenter for “Man’s Best Friend,” Lady Gaga for “Mayhem,” Kendrick Lamar for “GNX” and more.

The winners will be revealed at the Grammy Awards live show at the Crypto.com arena in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1.

Here are some of the 95 categories set to be announced:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

RECORD OF THE YEAR

SONG OF THE YEAR

BEST NEW ARTIST

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

BEST RAP ALBUM

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

BEST ROCK ALBUM

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

BEST R&B ALBUM

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

