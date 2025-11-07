Jennifer Lawrence says she has a ‘secret life,’ getting into fights on TikTok

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Lawrence isn’t just an Oscar-winning actor and mom-of-two. She could also be the anonymous TikTok user trolling you in the comments section of a video.

“I have a secret,” the 35-year-old told her co-star Robert Pattinson as they interviewed each other to advertise their new film, “Die My Love.”

The pair were discussing the question, “Do you have a secret fandom most people don’t know about?” in the video, published on Fandango Wednesday.

“You do?” Pattinson replied, before the “Hunger Games” star confirmed, “I do.”

“With its own fans?” Asked the “Twilight” star.

“Well, I wouldn’t say fans,” Lawrence said. “I get in — I get in fights on TikTok.”

After a laugh from Pattinson, who asked whether she does that through comments, Lawrence admitted, “I get in fights in the comments section.”

“And one girl was like, ‘How old are you? Get a life!’” Lawrence added, chuckling.

She went on to reveal that it all started with “fights back and forth” about topics such as “Real Housewives” and “Kardashians.”

Then, “it got really intense,” Lawrence said, when she started commenting on the British royal family.

“A lot of people just did not know that the Mountbattens, that Queen Elizabeth II (was) married to her first cousin. It just is. That’s just a fact. They are cousins,” she added.

Actually, Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were third cousins. This was because Philip’s mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, was Queen Victoria’s great-granddaughter; and Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, was Queen Victoria’s great-grandson.

Pattinson responded by noting that Lawrence was on an “extremely niche part of TikTok.”

After defending herself against TikTok critics who accused her of “trashing” the royal family, Lawrence confessed to Pattinson, “I guess I rage-bait on TikTok.”

The psychological thriller “Die My Love,” directed by Lynne Ramsay, was released Friday in the United States and United Kingdom.

