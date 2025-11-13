Taylor Swift drops ‘Eras Tour’ doc trailer, with ‘mysterious forces at play’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The “Eras Tour” has ended, yet Swifties can still be in that era.

On Thursday Taylor Swift dropped the trailer for her forthcoming Disney+ docuseries “The End of an Era.”

It begins with a behind-the-scenes of the superstar singer on the tour, with Swift saying “I’m very aware of mysterious forces at play that I will never have any control of.”

“This show created a bonding experience for like 70,000 people all at once,” she says in the trailer. “There’s something very special about that.”

She also can be heard explaining that she came up with the idea of the tour two years before it began (and went on to break records).

The six-part docuseries promises to pull back the curtain on the tour and gives glimpses of Swift’s life, including her relationship with her now fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs football player, Travis Kelce.

Swift’s mother, Andrea, says in the trailer that Kelce “brings a lot of happiness” and the singer and her athlete love are seen sharing a smooch.

Some of her guest artists on the tour are also featured, including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

The first two episodes will be released on December 12 — the day before Swift’s 36th birthday. Also, on December 12, the concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show” will also be released.

