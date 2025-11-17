Cynthia Erivo, who lost her voice ahead of ‘Wicked: For Good’ red carpet, got an interview assist from Ariana Grande

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Ariana Grande stepped up for her costar Cynthia Erivo on the red carpet Monday night at the “Wicked: For Good” premiere in New York City.

Ahead of the event, organizers reportedly told members of the press that the two stars would not be doing interviews because Erivo had lost her voice. They did, however, manage to stop by the official E! livestream, where the pair popped in for a brief chat with host Justin Sylvester.

Only Grande was handed a microphone to respond to his questions, noting at one point in reference to Erivo, who was standing right next to her: “I’m not letting her speak. She has to rest her voice!”

As Erivo looked on smiling, Grande went on to comment on the pair’s joint Grammy nomination – they are nominated for best pop duo/group performance for “Defying Gravity” at next year’s music awards – as well as Erivo’s upcoming solo album and book titled “Simply More.”

“Am I doing OK?” Grande asked Erivo jokingly as she plugged her costar’s projects. Erivo nodded, laughing.

When they were asked about the emotions they’re feeling as the conclusion to last year’s Oz-set film approaches, Grande said she assumed they were experiencing the same thing – “overwhelming gratitude.”

“It’s been such an incredible ride and an incredible experience to create with people we love so much and respect so much creatively, but also who just have such great hearts,” she said.

The “Yes, And” singer added that they are excited for the public to “finally be able to get the full story, the full arc of these women that we love so much, and have spent these years with.”

At that point, Erivo leaned in to whisper something to Grande, but she had trouble hearing her. So Erivo briefly spoke into the mic in a raspy voice.

“It’s really beautiful that we’re finishing here, where it started,” she said, referencing New York City, which is home to the Gershwin theater, where the Tony-winning “Wicked” musical debuted in 2003 and is still playing on Broadway.

The stars of the film have had an action-packed press tour to say the least.

Earlier on Monday, an Australian serial intruder who accosted Grande during the “Wicked: For Good” premiere in Singapore was sentenced to 9 days in jail for being a public nuisance.

Grande and Erivo, who play Glinda and Elphaba, did not speak about the incident at the New York premiere, but Grande referenced the taxing press tour.

“There’s only so much the human body can endure,” she said, assuring viewers that Erivo was “throat-coating.”

“Wicked: For Good” flies into theaters on Friday.

