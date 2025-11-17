Justin Trudeau’s ex-wife Sophie Grégoire breaks silence on his romance with Katy Perry

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sophie Grégoire has opened up about her life in the public as the ex-wife of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

During a recent appearance on the podcast “Arlene is Alone,” the topic of the publicity Trudeau is garnering dating singer Katy Perry came up as host Arlene Dickinson noted that she admires how the 50-year-old stays “cool” about it all.

“You know, we’re human beings and stuff affects us. Normal,” Grégoire said. “How you react to stuff is your decision. So, I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise.”

Grégoire and Trudeau announced that they were separating in August 2023. They married in 2005 and are the parents of three children – Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

Trudeau and Perry were photographed by a passerby in a seeming embrace in September, but appeared to go public with their romance after they were seen holding hands at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris around the time of Perry’s birthday in October.

Grégoire added that she is “very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers.”

“What I do with it is my decision,” she added.” The woman I want to become through this is my decision.”

Not that she’s against feeling all the feelings.

“I’ll let myself be disappointed by someone, I’ll let myself be angry, be sad,” Grégoire said. “And I know for a fact how important it is, as a mental health advocate, to feel those emotions.”

Earlier in the podcast Grégoire corrected Dickinson when she referred to her as a “single mom.”

“I’m definitely not a single mom,” Grégoire said. “I have a partnership with a father who has such deep love and availability to his children.”

