‘Dancing with the Stars’ has a new winner. No one’s surprised

(CNN) — “Dancing with the Stars” has capped off its renaissance season with a winner whose abdominal muscles have had more TikTok-scrolling eyeballs on them than some Renaissance paintings hanging in the Met.

Congratulations, Robert Irwin, a sweet-seeming boy who Samba-ed on the heartstrings of millions this season, culminating in a victory that will send him home to Australia with one of the US’ most prized possessions – a Mirrorball trophy.

To those who have watched the show long before it was cool to do so, his destiny was clear from the start. Son of the late “crocodile hunter” Steve Irwin, the 21-year-old’s kind demeanor, humble banter and affection for animals and his mother was a recipe for “DWTS” popularity. His sole task was to keep the momentum – and that he did, with guidance, of course, from his partner Witney Carson.

Other finalists this season included Alix Earle (paired with Val Chmerkovskiy), Dylan Efron (with Daniella Karagach), Jordan Chiles (with Ezra Sosa) and Elaine Hendrix (with Alan Bersten).

In the end, none were a match for Irwin’s skills on the dance floor – which included two perfect scores – and his beloved status outside of the studio. (The winner was chosen using a combination of live viewer votes and judge scores.)

Irwin is the second person from his family to win “DWTS.” His older sister Bindi Irwin, who was in the audience along with their mother on Tuesday night, won in 2015. Crikey! That’s adorable.

