Kate Beckinsale tells a wild story that has us all clucking in disbelief

(CNN) — What the cluck is going on in Kate Beckinsale’s family?

The mother hen shared an outrageous story during her recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

It started with her explaining that the boyfriend of her daughter, 26-year-old Lily Sheen, is one of only five people Beckinsale has ever seriously yelled at.

And while she doesn’t remember why she yelled at him, the actress said he has also brought positivity into their lives.

“We’ve had a tough couple of years, both my parents passed away within the last few years, and literally the only bright spot in the whole time came from him,” she said of the unnamed boyfriend. “He laid two eggs in a week, is what the bright spot was.”

Come again?

When challenged on that Beckinsale insisted that she too was doubtful but “it had a shell and a yolk.”

“He went to the bathroom and then was very surprised to find that he had laid an egg,” Beckinsale explained. “I got very involved in this because I really did need a distraction because everything was so horrible.”

Kimmel locked in, saying “there will be no other topics, by the way.”

She went on to say that the first time it happened the boyfriend was shocked and crushed one to see what was inside and it was “a hard-boiled one too. It kind of cooked inside him.”

Beckinsale said she initially believed the story had been embellished until her daughter went to fly with him to New York.

“I got a text that says, ‘Oh my God, he’s done it again, and now he’s really freaking out,’” Beckinsale said. “And he’s allergic to tree nuts, so we’ve had some emergencies, but this was more intense than a tree nut emergency.”

When Kimmel asked it she believed him, the actress said she did, because the boyfriend was so frightened by the whole thing. She did ask him, she said, if he was perhaps seeking attention and inserting eggs into his bottom.

“I think it’s quite hard to put an egg up your bottom and then get it up whole without injuring the egg,” she said. “I think that’s a skill.”

She then proceeded to share photos her daughter had sent following the second egg-laying with Kimmel and his sidekick on the show, Guillermo Rodriguez, but not the audience.

Whatever he saw made Kimmel a believer.

“Your daughter’s boyfriend is the Easter Bunny,” he said.

Beckinsale didn’t get a chance to talk about her new movie, “Wildcat,” which is in theaters now.

