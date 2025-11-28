Celine Dion releases a powerful Thanksgiving message

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Celine Dion had an important reminder in light of the holiday.

The famed singer posted a Thanksgiving message on her verified Instagram account.

“Dear friends, today is a beautiful reminder to slow down, take a deep breath, and give thanks,” she said in the opening of the clip. “There’s something so powerful about gathering with the people you love, whether around the full table, over the phone, or even just in your heart.”

In 2022 she revealed that she had stiff person syndrome.

The disorder is “a rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

The following year it was announced she had canceled her “Courage World Tour,” with a source close to her telling CNN at the time that she “will likely never tour again.”

During her holiday video Dion said she was “so thankful to my family and our moments together that mean the world to me.”

“May your Thanksgiving be filled with joy, with peace, and with gratitude for everything even the little things,” she concluded her message. “Happy Thanksgiving from me and my family to you and yours.”

In 2024 the documentary “I Am: Céline Dion” was released, which documented her painful battle with the syndrome.

