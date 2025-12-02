Sienna Miller is pregnant with her third child

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Hollywood star Sienna Miller has revealed that she is pregnant with her third child, appearing on the red carpet on Monday night with a visible baby bump.

Miller, 43, was attending the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Wearing a sheer white gown, Miller attended the event with partner Oli Green, who is also an actor.

This will be the pair’s second child together, joining their daughter who is nearly two.

Miller, who is perhaps best known for appearing in movies such as “Layer Cake” (2004) and “Burnt” (2015), also has a daughter, Marlowe, from a previous relationship with actor Tom Sturridge.

Miller has previously hit out at the “judgment” she has faced about giving birth in her 40s, as well as the “misogynistic” narrative about the age gap between herself and Green, who is 28.

“I think that people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal,” Miller told Vogue’s podcast in December 2023.

“Me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person, or being pregnant over 40 – and that that’s ‘irresponsible’ and ‘the poor child’ – it’s such double standards and… I think it’s so unquestioned in people’s minds,” she said. “But it’s absurd.”

“I just find that judgment, it’s so one-sided and it’s so sad,” Miller added.

