Kim Cattrall, ‘Sex and the City’ star, marries in small London ceremony

(CNN) — “Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall has married her longtime partner, Russell Thomas, in an intimate wedding ceremony in London.

The actress and the British audio engineer tied the knot at Chelsea Old Town Hall in the presence of just 12 guests on Thursday, according to People magazine.

The 69-year-old bride wore a Dior suit, styled by SATC costume designer Patricia Field. She paired the outfit with Cornelia James gloves and a hat designed by Philip Treacy, People reported.

On Friday, Cattrall shared a black-and-white photo of herself and her now-husband kissing at the ceremony in an Instagram post.

“Congratulations beautifuls!” commented Australian model Gabriella Brooks, who announced her engagement to Liam Hemsworth with a picture on Instagram in September, under the post.

“Beautiful,” commented TV “Supernanny” Jo Frost under an announcement of the wedding in an Instagram post by People on Thursday. “Congratulations to you both.”

Speaking on ITV’s “Piers Morgan’s Life Stories” in 2017, Cattrall said she met Russell when he was working at the BBC, “and we liked each other.”

The encounter happened in 2016, when Cattrall appeared on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “Woman’s Hour” to talk about her struggle with insomnia.

“He followed me and I followed him” on Twitter, now X, and “he direct messaged me,” she told Morgan, adding that he is a “great guy.”

However, when Cattrall, who has been married three times prior, was asked if she would get married again, she said, “I think that you could not get married and be an incurable romantic. I don’t see a real need for it.”

It’s clear that time has worked its magic. “We’ve been together almost ten years now,” she told The Times in June. “And we’ve had a blast. We’ve just had so much fun.”

