Pamela Anderson opens up about being ‘romantically involved’ with Liam Neeson

(CNN) — Apparently the vibes we were all picking up on between Pamela Anderson and her “The Naked Gun” costar Liam Neeson were not wrong.

In an interview with People, the actress was asked about the relationship that had many captivated earlier this year as they promoted their comedic film and confessed, “If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming.”

Anderson explained that she and Neeson shared an “intimate week” at his home in upstate New York.

“I had my own room,” she said. “Our assistants both came; even family stopped by.”

According to Anderson, the pair “went to dinner at a tiny French restaurant where he introduced me as the ‘future Mrs. Neeson’ ” and she even helped him with his garden.

“I tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint,” she said. “I was happy to help, and he appreciated (it).”

She said they were having “fun” and likened their relationship to being “a little bit like a Nancy Meyers film.”

“I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt.’ I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings,’” Anderson said. “I adore Liam, but we are better friends, in full honesty.”

The brief couple had support from friends and family.

Bravo executive and talk show host Andy Cohen – who was a good friend of Neeson’s late wife, actress Natasha Richardson – was among the first people to weigh in, saying during an episode of his SiriusXM show that he and others who were close to Richards were “very much stanning whatever this is” between Neeson and Anderson.

Richardson died in a skiing accident in 2009. She was 45.

