This is Cardi B’s Super Bowl, if we’re being honest

(CNN) — True to her inimitable fashion, this year’s Big Game might end up being all about Cardi B.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper – who just this past weekend performed in Studio 8H as the musical guest for the 1000th episode of “Saturday Night Live” – has many believing that she could be a featured performer during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, headlined by the newly crowned album of the year Grammy-winner Bad Bunny.

She won’t have far to travel, since Cardi B will already be at the game.

Like Taylor Swift last year, the spicy rapper has a personal interest in the Super Bowl in that her boyfriend, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, will be playing in the celebrated game alongside his team, the New England Patriots.

There were high hopes for Super Bowl LIX last year, since Swift was already in attendance to cheer on her now fiancé Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs, and fans hoped she would take to the halftime show stage with headliner Kendrick Lamar for a rendition of her “Bad Blood” remix – on which Lamar was a collaborator.

That didn’t happen, but now that Cardi B is in her WAG (as the wives and girlfriends of athletes are called) era hopes are running high that she might fulfill the double-duty dream of attending to cheer on her man while also taking the stage for one of the biggest performance events in the world.

Goodness knows, Cardi has given the people reason to hope for such things.

Her enthusiasm for both football and Diggs, with whom she shares a newborn son, has been much on display recently.

The Grammy winner has shown up at games dressed as if it were Fashion Week, rocking looks from a vintage pink Chanel tweed set to an all-gray leather look by Jagne which included a corset.

The woman born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar has made quite the statement, and the NFL has taken notice.

Her flowing mint green wig provided a conspicuous flash of color when the sports organization posted a celebratory video on their verified Instagram account of her declaring, “We’re going to the Super Bowl!” after the Patriots secured their place by defeating the Denver Broncos during the AFC Championship game last week.

Cardi B’s eye-catching coif was accompanied by a massive fur coat when she talked to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe about Diggs and how he fought his way to the Super Bowl.

“I’m feeling very excited, and very happy for him, very proud of him,” she said. “You know, he just came back from an ACL and me seeing the progress and the process of him going from there, from the first time he started running back and now joining the Patriots and actually going to the Super Bowl. I’m very excited for him, very excited for the whole team.”

The star’s transformation into a football superfan has helped her to be ubiquitous of late, from hanging with Patriots owner Robert Kraft to her reported upcoming performance at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party planned to be held in San Francisco the day prior to Super Bowl LX.

But it’s the belief that Bad Bunny will bring her out for the halftime show that has many most excited.

Not only have the pair collaborated before along with fellow Latin artist J Balvin on Cardi B’s hit 2018 single “I Like It,” but four years later, Bad Bunny ended the US leg of his “World’s Hottest Tour” by having Cardi join him on stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

She was so impressed by it all that she tweeted about it.

“I was just at this stadium for the super bowl not long ago ..There’s more people here today at bad Bunny’s concert then the Super Bowl! …….Literally artist goal !!!!!” she wrote at the time.

It would therefore be somewhat prophetic of Cardi B should she end up on the actual Super Bowl stage this weekend with Bad Bunny.

