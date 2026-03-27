Taylor Lautner and wife (also Taylor) are expecting their first child

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — One Taylor Lautner … two Taylor Lautner … three!

Taylor Lautner and his wife, also called Taylor, are expecting their first child.

“What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?” the couple playfully asked in a joint Instagram post Thursday –– and from the pictures, the answer is obvious.

The carousel post features a photo of Lautner kissing his wife’s baby bump as she holds images of a scan, as well as photos of the couple smiling.

“Oh my goodness,” commented Lautner’s fellow “Twilight” actress Nikki Reed under the post, with a teary-eyed emoji and heart emoji, adding, “heart bursting. I love you guys. I can’t wait to watch your journey as parents unfold…”

“I can’t wait to spoil this baby,” wrote internet personality Jaclyn Hill.

Lautner married his namesake, who goes by Tay, in November 2022, four years after the “Twilight” star and the registered nurse went public with their relationship.

He previously dated another namesake, Taylor Swift, for a few months in 2009.

The 34-year-old shared a photo of all three Taylors pointing at each other, in the style of the cartoon Spider-Man pointing meme, on the day that Swift invited him on stage during her “Eras” tour in 2023.

If the question posed in the Lautners’ baby announcement is anything to go by, we may already know the name of the family’s incoming addition.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.