Jeremy Clarkson, ex-’Top Gear’ host, says he has ‘aggressive’ cancer

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Jeremy Clarkson has announced that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer.

The former “Top Gear” host revealed the diagnosis during an episode of “Clarkson’s Farm,” a series that follows his efforts to run a farm in England.

“I’ve got cancer,” he told Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper, his co-hosts on the show, which airs on Amazon Prime Video. “It’s aggressive but it’s really early.”

Best known for presenting motoring shows “Top Gear” and “The Grand Tour,” Clarkson, 66, posted a video on his Instagram on Tuesday revealing that there would be some “somber news” in upcoming episodes of “Clarkson’s Farm.”

“Ordinarily we try to keep the show bucolic and charming and cheerful, but the final two episodes which drop in the middle of the night tonight are none of those things,” he said.

“They’re a difficult watch. They’re really, really difficult,” he added.

In October 2024, Clarkson revealed that he had undergone a serious heart procedure after suffering a “sudden deterioration” in his health.

“I was clammy and there was a tightness in my chest,” he wrote in his Sunday Times column, before narrating a trip to the hospital, where he ended up having an operation to maintain the flow of blood to his heart.

Amazon Prime Video has not made any formal announcement about whether there will be a sixth series of “Clarkson’s Farm.”

The-CNN-Wire

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