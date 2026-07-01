Sorry, America. It’s Taylor Swift’s weekend now

By Zoe Sottile, Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Yes, it’s really happening.

After months of speculation and tabloid fervor, pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will hold a wedding celebration at New York City’s Madison Square Garden this week, two sources told CNN on Tuesday.

The power couple is expected to hold what the sources described as a rehearsal event Thursday at the Manhattan arena, followed by a larger celebration Friday that will go until 4 a.m. Some 1,000 people are expected to attend the latter event, according to sources familiar with the planning.

It’s a ridiculous venue with ridiculous timing. Who else but Tayvis could compete with America’s 250 birthday? Or, on the flip side: What more fitting way is there to mark the anniversary of the nation’s founding than with the highly scrutinized nuptials of America’s sweetheart and a football superstar?

The blockbuster wedding comes as New York City is experiencing a busy start to summer. The Knicks were actually good, breaking a 53-year-drought by winning the NBA championship and inspiring acts of passion and mania across the city. The FIFA World Cup has attracted throngs of delighted tourists to traverse the subway and try ranch dressing for the first time.

And now, Swift’s fans are set to descend on the city, accompanied by hordes of media who until recently had little to no concrete information about the hush-hush affair.

Swift and Kelce, who have been dating since 2023, have inspired weeks of fan theories and debate over the rumored MSG bash, much of it rooted in the disbelief that the superstar singer would get married at one of the grungiest places possible.

In the venue’s defense, the arena’s near-impenetrable exterior likely had something to do with its appeal. Also, if there’s someone at home inside an arena, it’s Swift.

When CNN canvassed staff at the Garden Tuesday, they claimed to know nothing about the wedding. Though, one man working outside the arena was seen wearing a crew shirt from one of Swift’s former tours. Master trolling? Or a feat of master planning by Swift to use familiar crew? Time may never tell. Neither will New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who on Tuesday was mum on any details to which he’d been made privy, carefully side-stepping a question about the Swift event during a press conference about the impending heat wave.

“If you happen to be getting married at MSG, you will be staying inside and staying cool, and I think it’s a good example to set for the city at large,” Mamdani said.

The soaring temperatures might become an unexpected storyline in the tale of Swift and Kelce’s wedding weekend. NYC is slated to top out at triple digits from an intense heat dome that will impact millions of people, many of whom are sure to be planning outdoor activities, including but not limited to staking out Madison Square Garden to catch a glimpse of Swift and Kelce’s star studded guests.

As Swift herself once sang, “welcome to New York.”

The-CNN-Wire

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