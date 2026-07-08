Primetime Emmy Awards 2026: See the full list of nominees
By Dan Heching, CNN
(CNN) — The time has come to shower praise on the best and brightest on television.
Nominations have been read for the 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, with the help of Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas of “The Bear” fame and “Somebody Somewhere” star Jeff Hiller.
Emmy mainstays like “Hacks” and “The Pitt” were healthily represented, while newcomer “Widow’s Bay” snagged a hefty batch of nods, as well.
The Emmy Awards will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay and will air live on September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, streaming on Peacock.
Here is a list of nominees, as they are presented:
Outstanding drama series
“The Diplomat”
“The Gilded Age”
“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
“Paradise”
“The Pitt”
“Slow Horses”
“Your Friends & Neighbors”
Outstanding comedy series
“Abbott Elementary”
“The Bear”
“Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
“Nobody Wants This”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Shrinking”
“Widow’s Bay”
Outstanding limited series
“All Her Fault”
“The Beast In Me”
“Beef”
“DTF St. Louis”
“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown – “Paradise”
Gary Oldman – “Slow Horses”
Mark Ruffalo – “Task”
Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat”
Noah Wyle – “The Pitt”
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Carrie Coon – “The Gilded Age”
Chase Infiniti – “The Testaments”
Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”
Rhea Seehorn – “Pluribus”
Zendaya – “Euphoria”
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Patrick Ball – “The Pitt”
Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”
Shawn Hatosy – “The Pitt”
Gerran Howell – “The Pitt”
Jack Lowden – “Slow Horses”
Tom Pelphrey – “Task”
Carlos-Manuel Vesga – “Pluribus”
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Taylor Dearden – “The Pitt”
Fiona Dourif – “The Pitt”
Allison Janney – “The Diplomat”
Katherine LaNasa – “The Pitt”
Sepideh Moafi – “The Pitt”
Julianne Nicholson – “Paradise”
Karolina Wydra – “Pluribus”
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”
Elle Fanning – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Lisa Kudrow – “The Comeback”
Jean Smart – “Hacks”
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – “Wonder Man”
Steve Carell – “Rooster”
Matthew Rhys – “Widow’s Bay”
Jason Segel – “Shrinking”
Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Dale Dickey – “Widow’s Bay”
Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”
Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary”
Kate O’Flynn – “Widow’s Bay”
Michelle Pfeiffer – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Megan Stalter – “Hacks”
Jessica Williams – “Shrinking”
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Colman Domingo – “The Four Seasons”
Paul W. Downs – “Hacks”
Harrison Ford – “Shrinking”
Nick Offerman – “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Stephen Root – “Widow’s Bay”
Michael Urie – “Shrinking”
Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary”
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Riz Ahmed – “Fate”
Jason Bateman – “Black Rabbit”
Charles Hunnam – “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
Oscar Isaac – “Beef”
Matthew Rhys – “The Beast In Me”
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Claire Danes – “The Beast In Me”
Sally Field – “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
Carey Mulligan – “Beef”
Sarah Pidgeon – “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”
Sarah Snook – “All Her Fault”
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Jason Bateman – “DTF St. Louis”
Richard Gadd – “Half Man”
David Harbour – “DTF St. Louis”
Richard Jenkins – “DTF St. Louis”
Charles Melton – “Beef”
Nick Offerman – “Death By Lightning”
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Linda Cardellini – “DTF St. Louis”
Dakota Fanning – “All Her Fault”
Laurie Metcalf – “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
Joy Sunday – “DTF St. Louis”
Youn Yuh-jung – “Beef”
Constance Zimmer – “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”
Outstanding reality/competition series
“Dancing with the Stars”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Survivor”
“Top Chef”
“The Traitors”
Outstanding variety series
“The Daily Show”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding variety special (live)
The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show starring Bad Bunny
The Golden Globes
The Grammys
The Oscars
The Tonys
Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series
Michael J. Fox – “Shrinking”
Brett Goldstein – “Shrinking”
Hamish Linklater – “Widow’s Bay”
Christopher McDonald – “Hacks”
Rob Reiner – “The Bear”
Connor Storie – “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series
Leslie Bibb – “Hacks”
Jamie Lee Curtis – “The Bear”
Betty Gilpin – “Widow’s Bay”
Cherry Jones – “Hacks”
Laurie Metcalf – “Hacks”
Kaitlin Olson – “Hacks”
Lauren Weedman – “Hacks”
Outstanding guest actor in a drama series
Colman Domingo – “Euphoria”
Ernest Harden Jr. – “The Pitt”
Jeff Hiller – “Pluribus”
Jeff Kober – “The Pitt”
Jonathan Pryce – “Slow Horses”
Bradley Whitford – “The Diplomat”
Outstanding guest actress in a drama series
Brittany Allen – “The Pitt”
Tal Anderson – “The Pitt”
Tina Ivlev – “The Pitt”
Miriam Shor – “Pluribus”
Merritt Wever – “The Gilded Age”
Shailene Woodley – “Paradise”
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