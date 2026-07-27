Tom Holland doesn’t want us to watch some of his old movies

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Tom Holland, star of “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” has revealed that some of his previous movies have been awkward to promote.

Speaking on the “Dish” podcast on Wednesday, Holland told hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett that he has enjoyed doing press for his two latest blockbusters.

“I’m absolutely loving it. When you’re doing press for movies that you’re really proud of, it’s really easy,” he said.

“Because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you’re not lying to anyone. You really feel like people should go and see it,” he added.

This hasn’t always been the case, Holland explained.

“I’ve had experiences before when people say, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘You shouldn’t, because it’s sh*t,’” he said.

This year is a big one for Holland, as he plays lead roles in both “The Odyssey” and the latest “Spider-Man” movie, which is due for release in the United States on Friday.

“It’s felt really like a bit of a victory lap, to be honest,” Holland said. “I’ve really enjoyed it. I’m super-proud of both of the films.”

Holland also revealed that he has enjoyed picking up tips on dealing with the media from his “Odyssey” co-star Anne Hathaway.

“I’ve had the pleasure of sitting down with Anne Hathaway for the last three days and doing press with her,” he said. “For me, that’s been an awesome learning experience. She’s such a pro.”

Holland has also had a significant year on a personal level, with rumors in March that he and his long-term girlfriend, Zendaya, had married in secret.

The pair were rumored to have sparked up a relationship after hitting it off on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017, but they didn’t confirm they were together until 2021.

Now, however, both actors have acknowledged their wedded status, with Holland referring to “my wife” during the podcast.

The-CNN-Wire

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