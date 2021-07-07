Trip organizer says American Airlines ‘overly harsh’ when removing teens from flight

CNN - Style

By Greg Wallace and Pete Muntean, CNN

The trip organizer responsible for the group of students who caused a flight disruption on Monday acknowledged passengers must follow the rules, but claimed only one student out of 47 was behaving badly. American Airlines said 30 of the students were involved in the incident.

An unidentified student was escorted off the aircraft for either misbehavior or removing the face mask required by federal rules, Eugene Winer of Breakaway Beach said.

Winer acknowledged that “any passenger not abiding by aviation rules and regulations must be removed from an aircraft,” but said the company was disappointed because it felt the students were collectively labeled as unruly.

“(T)he act of one individual is not the responsibility of others, and the students that were abiding by the rules should not have had to endure this type of treatment,” Winer said. “The group was treated in an improper and overly harsh manner, causing unnecessary stress and aggravation to the travelers and their parents from afar.”

The airline and another passenger on the flight, however, described the incident as involving multiple unruly students. Passenger Malik Banks told CNN affiliate WSOC that “75% to 80% of them were being terrible kids, saying smart stuff.” American Airlines said multiple passengers were “noncompliant with the federal mask mandate, became disruptive to other customers and refused to follow crew member instructions while onboard.”

The Federal Aviation Authority has said it will look into the incident.

Winer said the passengers of flight 893 bound for the Bahamas sat on the aircraft in Charlotte for about two hours awaiting resolution of a mechanical issue with the flight, and “during this time some passengers including the students may have removed masks due to no air-conditioning/ventilation, quite unbearable conditions.”

American said the group ultimately agreed to follow the mask rules and were allowed to fly on Tuesday. American said it provided the travelers with compensation for hotel costs, but Breakaway said it handled the costs of lodging, food, and transportation back to the airport on Tuesday.

