Covid-19 travel restrictions state by state

By Forrest Brown and Megan Marples, CNN

Total cases of Covid-19 reached around the 35.2 million mark in the United States by early August 2021. Domestic US travel picked up considerably in the summer of 2021. Very few states had travel restrictions as we entered August.

Despite all the eliminated restrictions, new troubles have emerged. The combination of unvaccinated people and the more contagious Delta strain of coronavirus has led to a new Covid-19 surge in the United States.

As of August 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still warned against nonessential travel for people who are not fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to self-quarantine, and they don’t need to test negative before or after their travels unless the destination requires it, CDC guidance says.

They are still required to wear masks on public transportation and in transportation hubs such as airports and are advised to wear masks in indoor public places with significant Covid transmission.

If you do decide to travel to another state or territory, you should still check out the latest local guidance before you go. Even though almost all states have dropped their travel restrictions, their official websites have important Covid-19 safety information. This list is alphabetical and includes links to state websites:

Alabama

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Alabama. You can check here for updates.

Alaska

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Alaska. All travelers to Alaska can get a free Covid-19 vaccine at participating airports. Check here for updates.

Arizona

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Arizona. Check here for updates. Here’s a direct link for information on Native American lands in the state.

Arkansas

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Arkansas. Check here for updates.

California

UPDATE: California is fully open except for restrictions on large events (10,000 outdoors and 5,000 indoors). You can click here to find out local travel information. Masks are required for everyone in indoor public settings in some counties, including Los Angeles. You can check here for updates on California more generally.

Colorado

UPDATE: There are no travel restrictions in Colorado. You can check here for general updates about the state. You can click here for regional information about what’s open. Part of Interstate 70 is closed because of mudslides.

Connecticut

Connecticut no longer has travel restrictions. Covid-19 tests and quarantines for nonvaccinated travelers are now just recommended but not required. Travelers are asked to follow CDC travel guidelines. Please check here for updates.

Delaware

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Delaware. Check here for updates.

Florida

UPDATE: There are no statewide travel restrictions in Florida. Keep in mind Florida is in the grips of a Covid surge because of the Delta variant. Check here for updates.

Georgia

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Georgia. Check here for updates.

Hawaii

As of August 4, Hawaii still had some of the strictest entry requirements in the United States. People who aren’t fully vaccinated still need a negative Covid-19 test to enter. When the states reaches a 70% vaccination rate, all travel restrictions will be dropped. Check here for more information.

Idaho

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Idaho. Check here for updates.

Illinois

UPDATE: There are no statewide travel restrictions in Illinois. Check here for updates.

Chicago has separate system that advises Covid-19 testing or quarantine if the unvaccinated visitor comes from a state with a significant infection rate. As of August 4, there were 19 states and two territories on the “orange list” that asks for testing or quarantine.

Indiana

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Indiana. Check here for updates.

Iowa

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Iowa. Check here for updates.

Kansas

While mostly open, Kansas has had some rather specific quarantine requirements based on previous travel destinations and when you went there. They are subject to frequent change. Check here for updates and more details.

Kentucky

Leisure travel is discouraged unless you’re fully vaccinated, but Kentucky has no official travel restrictions. Read Kentucky’s travel advisory here.

Louisiana

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Louisiana. Check here for updates.

Maine

Visitors from all states are exempt from travel restrictions unless determined otherwise by the Maine CDC. Travelers must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival and fill out a travel protocol form if they are arriving from a nonexempt state. Check here for updates and here for FAQs.

Maryland

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Maryland. Find out more at VisitMaryland guide.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts encourages only fully vaccinated people to travel, but it has no formal travel restrictions. Check here for updates.

Michigan

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Michigan. Check here for updates and this PDF on Michigan travel safety.

Minnesota

There are no official statewide travel restrictions in Minnesota. Find out more: Explore Minnesota | Minnesota Department of Health.

Mississippi

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Mississippi. Check here for updates.

Missouri

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Missouri. Check here for updates.

Montana

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Montana. Please check here for updates. Check here for information on Native American reservations.

Nebraska

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Nebraska. Check here for updates.

Nevada

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Nevada. Check here for updates.

New Hampshire

Domestic visitors to New Hampshire no longer need to quarantine or take a Covid-19 test to travel to New Hampshire, but it is still recommended to get tested three to five days after arrival. However, people who have had traveled internationally within 10 days of arriving in New Hampshire or have been on a cruise ship do need to follow testing and quarantine protocols unless they meet certain exceptions. Check here for important details.

New Jersey

There are no statewide travel restrictions in New Jersey. Please click here for details and updates.

New Mexico

There are no statewide travel restrictions in New Mexico. More information: New Mexico Department of Health | New Mexico Travel Advisory.

New York

As of June 25, New York state dropped all travel restrictions. Check here for updates.

North Carolina

There are no statewide travel restrictions in North Carolina. Check here for updates .

North Dakota

There are no statewide travel restrictions in North Dakota. Check here for updates.

Ohio

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Ohio. The state encourages travelers to follow CDC guidance. Check here for details.

Oklahoma

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Oklahoma. Check here for updates.

Oregon

There are no longer any travel restrictions in Oregon. Check here for updates.

Pennsylvania

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Pennsylvania. Check here for updates.

Puerto Rico

Fully vaccinated travelers to this US commonwealth island must upload their vaccination card to the island’s online portal, which will generate a QR code. Nonvaccinated travelers on domestic flights must have a negative result from a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival. If you come without a test, you must test with 48 hours of arrival and quarantine pending results. Check here for updates and details.

Rhode Island

UPDATE: Domestic travelers — fully vaccinated or not — do not need to quarantine if it’s been at least 14 days since your final vaccine, and you have not showed symptoms of Covid-19 before traveling to Rhode Island.

International travelers must follow US testing guidelines. You can check here for updates.

South Carolina

There are no statewide travel restrictions in South Carolina. Check here for updates.

South Dakota

There are no statewide travel restrictions in South Dakota. Check here for updates.

Tennessee

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Tennessee. Check here for updates.

Texas

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Texas. Check here for updates.

Utah

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Utah. Check here for updates.

Vermont

Vermont no longer has testing or quarantine requirements for domestic visitors. Check here for updates, gathering limitations and mask rules for unvaccinated people.

Virginia

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Virginia. Check here for updates.

Washington, DC

Travelers who aren’t fully vaccinated and coming from a high-risk area or those staying more than a day are still asked to take a Covid-19 test. Check here for that list, updates and important details. And you can click here for the status of tourist-oriented sites.

Washington state

There are no travel restrictions in Washington state. Check here for details.

West Virginia

There are no statewide travel restrictions in West Virginia. Check here for updates.

Wisconsin

There are no statewide travel restrictions. However, the state is discouraging nonessential travel unless you’re fully vaccinated. Check here for updates.

Wyoming

There are no statewide travel restrictions in Wyoming. Check here for updates.

