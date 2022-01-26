‘The Doodle Boy,’ a 12-year-old illustrator, lands deal with Nike

Sana Noor Haq, CNN

A 12-year-old illustrator has signed a deal with Nike, his agency confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

Joe Whale, who goes by the name “The Doodle Boy” on social media, will be collaborating with the global sports brand “on some special projects.”

“We are so very excited to confirm that Joe is now part of the Nike Family,” his agency, Loveblood Creative, told CNN in a written statement.

“It really is a unique relationship that puts Joe’s talent and love of sport together to inspire others to have fun and do what they love.”

“Joe is really excited to join the Nike Family, he absolutely loves the Brand,” Joe’s father, Gregory Whale, told CNN via email.

“It is a dream come true for him as he loves both Sport and creativity and partnering with Nike will give him the opportunity to embrace both.”

Joe posts his illustrations to his 119,000 followers on Instagram. Last year he had his first solo show at the Soden Collection, an art gallery in his home town of Shrewsbury, central England, according to the gallery’s website.

His artwork was endorsed by Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, after he drew an illustration of their royal train tour in December 2020.

In a post on their official Twitter account at the time they thanked him saying, “keep up the great work!”

Joe’s favorite things to illustrate are aliens, monsters and food, according to his website. He has created characters including the “Praying Turtle,” “Cool Dog” and “Backpack kid.”

CNN has reached out to Nike for comment.

