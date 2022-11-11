British Airways will let male staff wear makeup and piercings

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

British Airways is the latest airline to relax its rigid uniform rules in a bid to champion the individuality of its employees.

Following a recent update in the airline’s uniform guidelines, pilots and cabin crew are now allowed to sport facial stubble, wear make-up, jewelry, and nail varnish of their choice — regardless of their gender.

The carrier said it wanted workers to be the “most authentic version of themselves” in a bid to foster an “inclusive” environment.

“We are proud of all of our colleagues at British Airways and we are committed to an inclusive working environment,” a British Airways spokesperson said in a statement to CNN on Friday.

“We have worked with our people to create updated guidelines for grooming, beauty and accessories, allowing our colleagues to bring the best, most authentic version of themselves to work every day.”

According to the UK’s Guardian newspaper, BA’s latest memo urges staff to “be bold, be proud, be yourself.”

The move comes after rival airline Virgin Atlantic scrapped its gendered uniform policy as part of a wider series of initiatives under its “Be Yourself” agenda.

Back in September, Virgin Atlantic said male cabin and crew could wear skirts and their female colleagues could wear trousers because it wanted staff to feel comfortable — “no matter their gender, gender identity, or gender expression.”

Other recent reforms by the airline include allowing staff to display their tattoos while in uniform and make-up becoming non-compulsory for female staff.

