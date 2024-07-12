‘Show the violated work’: Artist requests beheaded sculpture remains on view

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — A controversial statue by Pakistani-American sculptor Shahzia Sikander — one of a handful of public pieces by the celebrated artist — has been beheaded at the University of Houston.

“Witness,” a larger-than-life, 18-foot golden statue of a levitating woman, was originally commissioned by the Madison Square Park Conservancy in Manhattan and an appellate court of the Supreme Court of the State of New York nearby. Created as a celebration of women and justice, the statue’s hair was braided into two ram horns (a symbol of strength, according to Madison Square Park’s exhibition guide) and features a large hoop skirt — inspired by the stained-glass ceiling dome at the courthouse — smattered with shards of painted mosaic pieces: A woman decorated by a broken glass ceiling.

But these artistic features, particularly the braided horns and abstract branch-like arms, have drawn criticism and attention. In February, a Texas anti-abortion group called the piece – which also features an intricate lace collar – a “satanic” memorial of the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and staged a protest demanding the removal of the artwork. The university cancelled an opening celebration of Sikander’s work along with a scheduled talk from the artist.

Earlier this week, as Hurricane Beryl moved through Houston, it was revealed that the sculpture had been severely vandalized and the artwork’s head removed, an event Sikander believes was captured on surveillance cameras. In a statement emailed to CNN, Sikander said she holds the university accountable and wants the “violated” work to be shown without cover as a “testament to its power.”

“This was a violent, hateful, and misogynistic act,” the artist said in a statement to CNN. “And I hold the University of Houston accountable for their inadequate response and failure to protect the art. I urge them to release the footage of the perpetrator. The despicable narrative should not be cloaked by the hurricane. The act of violence is part of the history of the work and a testament to its power. I have asked the university to remove the tarp and show the violated work. They need to respect the wishes of the artist.”

In initial statements to CNN, the university said they were “disappointed to learn the statue was damaged early Monday morning as Hurricane Beryl was hitting Houston,” and that “the damage is believed to be intentional,” adding, “the University of Houston Police Department is currently investigating the matter.” A university spokesperson also said that the facility was respecting the artist’s wishes that “we leave the sculpture as is without any repairs.”

The university did not respond to CNN’s request for comment about Sikander’s allegations that they failed to protect the art and did not address the alleged existence of surveillance footage.

