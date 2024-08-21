Travel host Rick Steves says he has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery

By Taylor Romine and Katherine Dillinger, CNN

(CNN) — Veteran traveler, travel TV host and guidebook author Rick Steves announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in a social media post Wednesday.

“There is a clear path forward to getting healthy, and this fall, I’ll be in the hospital for a few days having prostate surgery,” Steves said in the post on X. His spokesperso﻿n Amy Duncan confirmed the authenticity of the post.

Steves has established himself as an authority on European travel, pouring decades of firsthand experience into producing a guidebook series, public television and radio shows and a travel column.

The travel guru hosts the self-named show “Rick Steves’ Europe,” according to his website. His travel blog for Europe-bound travelers includes tips on subjects such as packing and transportation, sightseeing, dining and how to avoid being pickpocketed.

Steves said his doctor approved him traveling to France to film for the next three weeks and expects to get surgery in late September. He added that “the statistics tell me I should be just fine.”

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men in the United States, behind non-melanoma skin cancers. About 11% – or 1 in 9 – American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, and overall, about 2.5% – or 1 in 41 – will die from it, according to the National Cancer Institute. About $10 billion is spent treating prostate cancer in the US each year.

Most prostate cancers grow very slowly. It typically takes at least 10 years for a tumor confined to the prostate to cause significant symptoms.

“I feel good about my positive attitude — and I expect to take home some delightful, if intangible, souvenirs like: appreciating and seeing a vibrancy in the little things; appreciating the goodness in people and the treasure of friends and family; being wowed by modern medicine and the army of amazing, smart, and dedicated people that make it possible; appreciating what a blessing life, health, and this world to enjoy is; and — just in general — being more thankful,” Steves said.

He added that he has “great trust in my doctor and in Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center” and looks forward to many more years of travel.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.