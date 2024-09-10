European travelers will have to pay to enter the UK in 2025

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN

(CNN) — European travelers visiting the UK without a visa will soon be required to pay a £10 (around $13) waiver fee.

The new rules, which will come into effect over the next year, will see the UK’s electronic travel authorization (ETA) system, first introduced for Qatar nationals, expanded to include travelers from all other countries, including European Union citizens.

The non-refundable fee will apply to all visitors to the UK, including babies and children, without a visa, or permission to live, work or study, according to plans announced by UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

At present, citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are required to apply for an ETA before entering the UK.

This will be extended to include most other nationals, including those from the US but excluding Europeans, in November. By next spring, the program will be expanded again to incorporate European nationals.

The rules will not apply to Irish citizens.

“Once fully rolled out, the ETA scheme will close the current gap in advance permissions and mean that for the first time, we will have a comprehensive understanding of those traveling to the UK,” Cooper said in a statement.

Jordanian nationals can no longer apply for an ETA to enter the UK, according to the UK government website.

Visa waiver schemes are certainly not a new thing. The United States’ electronic travel authorization ESTA, which now costs $21 and lasts two years, was first introduced back in 2009.

Meanwhile, the roll out of the European Union’s ETIAS, valid for three years, which will cost travelers 7 euros (about $7.50,) has been postponed to 2025.

The UK formally left the European Union in January 2020.

