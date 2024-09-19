JetBlue introducing its first airport lounges

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

(CNN) — JFK and Boston Logan airports will soon be home to JetBlue’s first airport lounges, the carrier announced Thursday.

The airline’s first-ever airport lounge is expected to open at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 5 in late 2025, followed “soon after” by a lounge at Boston Logan International Airport’s Terminal C.

The lounges are part of the airline’s push to meet demand for premium offerings, an initiative it’s calling JetForward, with a “be loved, be profitable” strategy.

“Customers have asked for a JetBlue lounge for years and we can’t wait to unveil our take in New York and Boston,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue, in a statement. “Lounges have become an essential offering for the growing numbers of customers seeking premium experiences, and JetBlue’s lounges will further boost the value of our TrueBlue loyalty program as we expand our portfolio of JetBlue credit cards.”

JetBlue’s lounge at JFK will span 8,000 total square feet. In Boston, the area will cover 11,000 square feet. Lounges will feature complimentary food and beverages, free Wi-Fi and a range of workspaces and social areas.

Lounge access will be limited mostly to premium credit cardmembers and the airline’s most loyal customers in an effort to avoid the overcrowding that some airline lounges have seen in recent years.

Passengers who will have complimentary access will be:

• Holders of a new premium JetBlue credit card (details soon to be announced)

• TrueBlue Mosaic 4 members

• Transatlantic Mint customers

Complimentary access for a guest will be offered to TrueBlue Mosaic 4 members and the new premium JetBlue credit cardmembers.

Based on availability, additional eligible passengers will be able to purchase day passes and guest passes. Annual passes for purchase will be available to all customers.

