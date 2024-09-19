Look of the Week: Rihanna’s fluffy bathrobe

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Posing in your bathroom just received the Rihanna stamp of approval. At the UK launch of her latest beauty endeavor, Fenty Hair, the global megastar posed for photos outside Selfridges, London’s historic department store, not in satin, silk or sequins — but a fluffy bathrobe worn off-the-shoulder.

The cream-colored fuzzy gown was designed by Jacquemus and styled by Jaheel Weaver with gold point-toe pumps and long crystal earrings. It first hit the runway in June 2024 for the label’s Fall-Winter collection held in Capri.

On the catwalk, it was the kind of outfit you imagined a rich Italian woman might wear in the comfort of her own home — or at the very most on the balcony of an antiquated mansion, sipping a glass of wine. Yet on Rihanna, her face painted in full glam with her hair combed into sleek glossy black waves, the bathroom staple was transformed into elegant, enviable evening wear.

Rihanna isn’t the first to have tried to turn a housecoat into something more haute couture. At the MTV EMAs in 2017, singer Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet with her hair wrapped in a towel, wearing a white toweling robe and crystal-encrusted heels. She was dripping in diamonds — from her layered necklaces to her dangling earrings. The look, which even came emblazoned with a faux hotel logo, was the work of Palomo Spain. Ora even kept the gag going when she changed into a shorter bathrobe for her live performance.

More recently, Isabelle Huppert has been making the case for bathrobe-style textiles to receive the red carpet treatment. At the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Huppert wore a fluffy Balenciaga robe, tied at the waist and accessorized with her typical blacked-out shades, a knot of De Beers necklaces and a tousled bob. The look was finished off with a pair of Balenciaga flesh-toned ‘pantaboots,’ adding to the high-fashion fantasy of being fresh out of the shower.

Now, everyone can feel as glamorous as Rihanna — even from the comfort of their own home.

