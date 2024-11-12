Award-winning building to be demolished less than 30 years after being built

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — An award-winning university building that won a prestigious architecture prize is set to be demolished less than 30 years after it was built, sparking widespread criticism.

The Centenary Building was built for Salford University in northern England and won the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Stirling Prize, which names Britain’s best new building, in 1996.

However, the university has confirmed to CNN that it will be knocked down after sitting empty for several years.

“While the Centenary Building has been part of our university estate for a number of decades, unfortunately its ageing infrastructure means it no longer meets modern standards and requirements,” said the university in a statement sent to CNN on Tuesday.

“It has now been vacant for a third of its built life,” says the statement, which adds that the demolition is part of the “comprehensive” redevelopment of the local area.

Architect Stephen Hodder said in a statement sent to CNN on Tuesday that the announcement had filled him with “great dismay.”

“This is not borne out of nostalgia, it being the inaugural RIBA Stirling Prize winner, or indeed the importance of the building to the development of our practice,” said Hodder.

“I simply cannot support the demolition of a building that is only thirty years old. Consideration really needs to be given to the carbon emissions from its demolition and replacement,” he added.

“‘Ageing infrastructure’ is not a justification for demolition and can be upgraded or replaced,” said Hodder. “For a university that promotes its sustainability credentials, the intention to demolish surely undermines the credibility of its policy. We urge it to re-consider.”

In October, the Twentieth Century Society, a campaign group that works to protect 20th century buildings in the UK, submitted a listing application to Historic England to protect the building. Historic England is a public body that works to care for the country’s public environment.

“Of concrete cross-wall construction, the building is planned around an internal ‘street’, with teaching and administration spaces arranged to either side, connected by galleries and bridges,” reads a statement announcing the bid published October 31.

“The Society’s proactive listing application has been prompted by fears that rapidly encroaching re-development of the surrounding area could ultimately threaten the building,” it said.

In a statement sent to CNN on Tuesday, the society said that it was “hugely disappointing” that plans to turn the building into a school or community center had failed and it was now slated for demolition.

“That would be (a) wholly irresponsible and unnecessary outcome, and we urge the university to reconsider,” reads the statement. “This is a sophisticated piece of modern architecture, with clear opportunities for adaptive re-use.”

“It acted as catalyst for previous regeneration in the area, and could do so again,” it added.

RIBA board chair Jack Pringle said that, although the organization could not comment on the Centenary Building specifically, “the inventive re-use of buildings is critical to our net zero future.”

“Secondly, there must be a case for all Stirling Prize winning buildings to be considered for listing,” said Pringle in a statement to CNN Tuesday.

“By definition they are the best buildings of the year, and to list at least one modern building a year, after due consideration and maybe a little time, would not seem unreasonable.”

